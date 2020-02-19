Australian bushfires threatened my family, reveals Jonathan Rea

World Superbike star Jonathan Rea has revealed how his family had been affected by the Australian bushfires after donating items to a charity auction.

The five-time world champion handed over gloves and boots for the auction in aid of BlazeAid.

Speaking in Melbourne yesterday, Rea told how the disaster struck a very personal note.

Relatives of Rea and his Australian wife Tatia own a house near Bright in the heart of north-east Victoria, and watched as the fires threatened their home.

"During the height of the fire, it got to within 5km of the house and Tatia's parents were told to leave," said Rea. "We were at home and keeping a constant eye on the emergency apps, and in the end we were very fortunate.

"It's great the WorldSBK paddock is doing something, as it would be easy to come here and then move on."