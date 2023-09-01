Authorities release video showing deadly police shooting of pregnant black woman

Sandriana McBroom, right, and Makhiya Mcbroom, centre, light candles at a vigil held for their friend, Ta’Kiya Young, 21, who was shot and killed by police outside an Ohio supermarket (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch/AP)

Ohio authorities have released bodycam footage showing the deadly police shooting of pregnant black woman Ta’Kiya Young.

The 21-year-old’s loved ones have seen the video, the family’s lawyer said on Friday.

The clip shows Ms Young slowly accelerating towards an officer in her path as he yells for her to stop before firing the single bullet that killed her.

Ms Young, from Columbus, was declared dead shortly after the August 24 shooting outside a food shop in the suburb of Blendon Township.

Her unborn daughter did not survive.

Friends comfort each other at a private candlelight vigil on Friday (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch/AP)

The footage, which comes more than a week after her death, showed one officer at the driver’s side window, repeatedly demanding that Ms Young “get out of the car”.

Sean Walton, a lawyer for the Ms Young family, said on Thursday that the family grew frustrated with delays in the police force timeline of releasing body camera footage publicly.

He said the community will be outraged.

“She was an unarmed pregnant mother of two,” he said.

“It goes beyond the unjustifiable.”

Blendon Township Police chief John Belford said the delay resulted from a small staff trying to process the video and properly redact certain footage in accordance with Ohio law.

In a video statement a day after the shooting, Mr Belford said two officers were helping someone get into a locked car when a supermarket employee told them several people were leaving with stolen items.

Friends, family and activists gather on Friday to protest against the shooting of Ms Young (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch/AP)

Ms Young was among them, according to the employee, who pointed her out sitting in her car in the car park.

She allegedly took bottles of alcohol without paying.

One officer went to the driver’s side of Ms Young’s car and told her to stop and get out multiple times, Mr Belford said, while the other officer moved to the front of the vehicle.

Ms Young then put the car in gear and accelerated, Mr Belford said.

“The officer who was directly in the path of the oncoming car fired one shot through the front windshield,” the chief said.

“The body camera footage I’ve reviewed also confirms the officer was directly in the path of the car.”

Young’s car continued about 50 feet before stopping on the pavement outside the shop.

Officers broke the car window, pulled her out and began medical assistance with the help of an emergency room doctor who happened to be there, Mr Belford said.

Nadine Young, right, the grandmother of Ta’Kiya Young, gathers with family and friends during a candlelight vigil (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch/AP)

The two officers’ names, ages and races were not immediately released.

They are on paid administrative leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation examines the shooting, which is standard in cases of police use of deadly force.

Ms Young was expected to give birth in November.

An online effort to pay her funeral expenses has raised nearly 7,000 US dollars (£5,547).

Ms Young’s siblings, cousins, grandmother and father have rallied around her sons, six-year-old Ja’Kobie and three-year-old Ja’Kenlie, who do not yet understand the magnitude of what happened to their mother, Mr Walton said.

“It’s a large family and Ta’Kiya has been snatched away from them,” Mr Walton said.

“I think the entire family is still in shock.”

Family and friends held a private vigil a day after Ms Young was killed, releasing balloons and lighting candles spelling out “RIP Kiya”.

Her grandmother, Nadine Young, described her granddaughter as a family-oriented prankster who was a loving older sister and mother.

“She was so excited to have this little girl,” Nadine Young said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“She has her two little boys but she was so fired up to have this girl. She is going to be so missed.

“I’m a mess because it’s just tragic. But it should have never, ever, ever happened.”