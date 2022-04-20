Belfast-born broadcaster Maxine Mawhinney praises others for support as she prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees

Belfast-born broadcaster Maxine Mawhinney says the process of taking in Ukrainian refugees “isn’t made easy” , but believes it is something she and her husband had to do.

She explained how they were moved to act after reading some of the “heartbreaking” stories that natives of the war-torn country shared online.

Maxine is expecting a Ukrainian couple to arrive at her home in the Cotswolds soon, following confirmation yesterday that the pair’s UK visas were accepted.

“We signed up for the government scheme, but signing up doesn't actually do anything apart from register you with the government, so you have to then find your own guests really,” the former BBC news anchor explained.

“I signed up for a lot of the charity sites on Facebook, because they seem to be the best for co-ordinating.”

Maxine said because their home is quite rural, they weren’t “that attractive” to families with children — despite being happy to host them — because young families needed amenities within walking distance.

“We kept looking and then a married couple — he’s 47 and she's 38 — came up, and they work remotely anyway, so we started talking to them online — you’re very on your own in this process — and they seemed to be perfect for what we could offer them, and I feel it’s really important that people get what they want,” she explained.

“I don’t like to call them refugees. They’re going to be guests in my house. I spoke to them to tell them their visas had come through and they’re very emotional, as you can imagine.”

The mother of the Ukrainian woman who is coming to stay has first gone back to Kyiv to see her mother, who is refusing to leave the country, while her brother has just been conscripted into the Ukrainian army.

“This is more emotional for them — they’re leaving their home, family, country and friends. You have to be aware that they’re going through this and then are coming to somebody’s house where they’re maybe going to put on a little bit of a face to make sure that everything is going alright,” added Maxine.

The man and woman — who work in law and IT, respectively — also trusted Maxine to complete their visa applications for them, as the veteran reporter noted “it’s quite an onerous task, and I think trying to do it if you’re not completely fluent in English would be really difficult”.

The pair trusted Maxine with their bank account and passport details, and the visa application also triggered a house check, in which the local council checked Maxine and John’s home to ensure it was suitable for refugees to stay.

“All they wanted was to measure the room they would be sleeping in, see what the shared facilities were — they don’t need to see the whole house — and they checked to see that we had working smoke alarms and a carbon monoxide alarm, which I didn’t have, I had to rush out the day before to get one. We don’t have mains water here, it comes from a spring, but I had to show my water safety certificates too.”

While stressing that what is happening in Ukraine is “absolutely” not comparable to the Troubles here, which started when Maxine was 12 and still living in Northern Ireland, she believes the “driving factor” for wanting to host Ukrainian guests is remembering “that feeling of fear and uncertainty, especially as a child”.

She added: “You’re not sure what’s going to happen next and they [in Ukraine] must be having that feeling 20 million times over. It doesn't bear thinking about and I just thought, I can’t not do this.”

The 64-year-old also praised others for helping those affected by the Russian invasion.

She added: “In our community here, a lot of people don’t have space, but they’re offering other things like English lessons, and there’s a trauma therapist who lives near us that is offering free trauma help, especially for children who come.

“People are helping in very different ways, which are all equally valuable. You don't have to sponsor. You can do other things.”