Belfast cancer nurse fighting for life following Canary Islands fall

A Co Down woman is fighting for her life in a Canary Islands hospital following a fall while on holiday with her husband.

Lisa Tumilty (44), from Annaclone, arrived in Lanzarote just over a week ago after booking a last minute escape to the popular Spanish destination with her husband Michael.

However Lisa suffered a major head injury as a result of a fall which has left her on a ventilator in ICU.

A GoFundMe account says she was airlifted to the University Hospital of Gran Canaria Dr. Negrín where she remains in critical condition.

"Lisa is a nurse in Belfast City [Hopsital] Cancer Centre and has spent years looking after everyone with kindness, compassion & empathy, a role she loves and wouldn't consider it as a job but as a vocation,” it states.

"Lisa and her husband, Michael, love Lanzarote and decided a few weeks back to book a week’s holiday.

"Unfortunately on Sunday 5th March 2023, few days into the holiday, Lisa had a fall and suffered major head trauma."

The organiser of the fundraiser praised hospital staff who “have been absolutely amazing” and “go above and beyond to not only help Lisa but providing support to Michael and their families” as Lisa continues her fight.

They said the road to recovery “will take some time” as they expressed hope that Lisa will be transferred to a hospital in Belfast where her colleagues “await her with open arms to continue her treatment”.

The total amount raised has already exceeded the £10,000 goal to support the patient’s family as the endure a “nightmare” by helping to cover costs of treatment, flights, accommodation and lessen the financial pressure facing Michael as he remains by his wife’s hospital bedside.

"Michael needs full time accommodation in the area – if you know anyone that has an apartment or room please let us know,” the appeal continues.

"We understand times are hard if you're not in a position to help financially we ask you please keep Lisa, her family, doctors, nurses in your thoughts and prayers.

"We appreciate everyone’s messages and support it has been overwhelming and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"It’s hard for some to imagine how quickly one day can change many lives and unfortunately a lot of families know this all too well but for us, the journey has just begun.”

So far almost £51,000 has been raised by over 1,600 generous donors.