Belfast’s Black Santa set for special sit-out to raise funds for those fleeing war

Belfast’s Black Santa will take to the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral on Wednesday for a special sit-out to raise funds to support those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Dean Stephen Forde will be back on the cathedral steps just over two months after finishing his annual Christmas sit-out, and this special appeal will run throughout Lent, with the Dean ‘sitting out’ and collecting donations each Wednesday from 12pm-3pm for six weeks.

This is not the first time Black Santa has responded to humanitarian crises in the world. In 1974, Dean Sammy Crooks collected funds for people who lost everything following flooding in Bangladesh; and, in the wake of the Boxing Day tsunami of 2004, Dean Houston McKelvey raised almost £1m to support devastated communities.

The Dean will be donning his familiar Black Santa cloak, and this appeal will work in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and Christian Aid.

Habitat for Humanity has experience of working in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, and will be providing provisions and accommodation to the thousands of refugees crossing daily from Ukraine into these nations.

Christian Aid, now a member of the Disasters Emergency Committee, was established by the churches in the aftermath of World War Two, specifically to offer humanitarian aid to refugees across Europe who emerged from the devastation of that conflict. Working with partner churches across Eastern Europe, Christian Aid is channelling funds to the places and people where it is needed most.

Dean Forde was involved in a virtual conference with church people from across Europe as Russian troops entered Ukraine.

“The opening address, delivered on Zoom, was from the Ukraine itself, from the city of Lviv, whose central train station is now familiar to us all — a church leader speaking across Europe in real time as the invasion advanced across his country.

“Over two days, on computer screens in homes across Europe, we became intimately connected by a war which will affect us all.”

He added: “As Christian people, and as human beings, we cannot watch the suffering of our closest neighbours and do nothing. When the fleeing mothers and children could be my own daughters or grandchildren, I cannot stand by.”

Donations can also be made online on the dedicated Black Santa website: https://www.belfastblacksanta.org/