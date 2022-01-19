Belgian court convicts 18 people over Essex lorry deaths

Forensic officers from Essex Police examine the lorry containing the 39 migrants who died while being smuggled into the UK from Belgium in 2019. Credit: Stefan Rousseau

A Belgian court has convicted 18 people over the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam who were discovered in the back of a container lorry in 2019.

The PA news agency reports that Bruges correctional court handed over a 15-yearjail term to what it called a Vietnamese ringleader in Belgium.

Others received sentences ranging from one to 10-year sentences and another five people were found not guilty.

It remains unclear if those sentenced will appeal the decision.

The latest development follows on from the conviction last year in a British court of Northern Irish lorry driver Maurice (Mo) Robinson.

Aged 26 at the time, he had discovered the bodies in the back of a lorry in the town of Grays after he had collected the container from a port in Essex.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and people smuggling, and was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison.

A Romanian mechanic, Gheorghe Nica (43), was also found guilty of manslaughter and people-smuggling and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

The victims were aged between 15 and 44, and were found on October 23 2019 inside a refrigerated container that had arrived by ferry from Belgium.

They had come from impoverished villages and had paid people-smugglers thousands of dollars to take them on a dangerous journey they had hoped would lead to better lives abroad.