Biden to meet King family on the 60th anniversary of March on Washington

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stand together at the Martin Luther King, Jr Memorial (AP)

US President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris will observe the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington on Monday by meeting organisers of the 1963 gathering and relatives of the Rev Martin Luther King Jr, who delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

The Oval Office meeting will be held six decades after then-president John F Kennedy and Dr King met at the White House on the morning of the march on August 28 1963.

Mr Biden also will speak later on Monday at a White House reception commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a non-partisan, non-profit legal organisation that was established at Mr Kennedy’s request to help advocate for racial justice.

Crowds participating in the March on Washington on August 28 1963 (Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture via AP)

The 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom is still considered one of the greatest and most consequential racial justice demonstrations in American history.

The non-violent protest attracted as many as 250,000 people to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and provided the momentum for passage by US congress of landmark civil rights and voting rights legislation in the years that followed.

Dr King was assassinated in April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Black civil right leaders and a multiracial, inter-faith coalition of allies will gather in Washington to mark six decades since the first march.

Mr Biden will be flying back to Washington on Saturday after a week of vacation with his family in California’s Lake Tahoe region.

An estimated 250,000 people took part in the original march, one of the key moments of the Civil Rights Movement (AP Photo/File)

This year’s commemoration comes at a difficult moment in US history following the erosion of voting rights nationwide and the recent striking down of affirmative action in college admissions and abortion rights by the supreme court and amid growing threats of political violence and hatred against people of colour, Jews and LGBTQ people.

White House officials say Mr Biden and Ms Harris, who are seeking re-election in 2024, are working hard to advance Dr King’s dream of equal opportunity for every American. Ms Harris is the first black woman to be vice president.

Mr Biden has signed executive orders to advance racial justice and equity throughout the federal government and to expand access to the right to vote.

Voting rights legislation backed by Mr Biden and Ms Harris has stalled in a divided US congress.

Mr Biden recently designated a national monument to honour Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Emmett Till is the black teenager from Chicago who was tortured and killed in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi.

The March on Washington is where Dr King delivered his famous ‘I have a dream’ speech (AP)

The killing helped galvanise the US Civil Rights Movement.

Ms Harris has been outspoken about what she says are attempts by “extremists” to rewrite black history, including the Florida Board of Education’s recent approval of a revised curriculum to satisfy legislation signed by governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate.

The new standards include instruction that enslaved people benefited from skills they learned while in bondage.

The White House says black Americans are also benefiting from Mr Biden’s economic and other policies, including low unemployment.

Officials note his numerous appointments of black women to federal courts, including Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

They also point to nearly seven billion dollars in aid to the nation’s network of historically black colleges and universities and his efforts to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt.