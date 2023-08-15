Blast at petrol station in southern Russia kills 35

Firefighters try to extinguish a blaze at a petrol station (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

A massive explosion at a petrol station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan has killed 35 people and injured scores more.

Russia’s Health Ministry said 115 people were injured in the blast and subsequent fire, and 35 of them died, including three children.

A total of 65 of those injured, including 16 children, remained in hospital as of midday on Tuesday, the ministry said. Eleven people, including two children, were in a grave condition.

The blaze caused a blast at a petrol station near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

The explosion occurred on Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region’s capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby petrol station, triggering the blast.

Families of the dead will receive 1 million rubles (£7,870) each, Dagestan’s authorities said, and those injured will get 200,000-400,000 rubles (£1,600-£3,150). Russian state media said some of those injured would be airlifted to Moscow for treatment.

Makhachkala is about 990 miles south of Moscow.

Dozens were killed in the blast (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service/AP)

The authorities have begun a criminal investigation as Tuesday was declared a day of mourning in Dagestan.

Also on Monday night, a blast in western Siberia killed two people and wounded five others. The explosion occurred at an oil mine in the Khanty-Mansiysk region late in the evening, authorities said.

A blast at a factory north of Moscow that makes optical equipment for Russia’s security forces killed one person and injured 84 more earlier this month.