Body of Northern Ireland woman Suzanne Knowles missing in Spain is found

The body of a Northern Ireland woman who had been missing has been found in Spain.

Suzanne Knowles, who is understood to be originally from Co Antrim, was discovered close to her home in Forna, around 20 miles inland from Denia, on the Costa Blanca.

The Euro Weekly News reported that Ms Knowles’ two children flew to Spain on Monday to help search for their mother.

A large number of volunteers had been searching areas where they believed the woman could be found after she went missing last Saturday.

Suzanne (51) was last seen a few miles away in her beige Fiat van and local police issued a “Desaparecida” (Disappeared) post on social media in a bid to locate her.

It is believed that Suzanne’s body may have been at the location where she was eventually discovered since May 8 as calls to her phone had not been answered.

No further information regarding the cause of death has been disclosed, however, it is believed that no third parties were involved.

The family have asked for privacy at this time.