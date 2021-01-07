British Army Major General from Northern Ireland last man to attack US Capitol before Trump mob

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The last man to attack the US Capitol, prior to the Donald Trump supporting mob on Wednesday, was a British Army Major General from Northern Ireland.

Robert Ross from Rostrevor in Co Down, will forever be remembered as the man who burned down the White House in 1814.

The Burning of Washington took place during the War of 1812 between the British and the US.

Major General Ross led his troops to Washington and set fire to the Capitol, Washington Navy Yard and the President’s Mansion.

It was the only time that a foreign power captured and occupied Washington.

Eyewitnesses testified to Ross personally being involved in the piling up of furniture and kindling for the White House as he and his troops prepared to destroy the building.

Less than a month after the Burning of Washington, Ross was shot and killed in the Battle of Baltimore.

His remains were shipped to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and embalmed in a cask of rum before being laid in the Old Burying Ground.

In his native Rostrevor, a monument was erected in 1826 in his memory and still stands today on the spot where he had intended to live out his retirement with his wife on the shores of Carlingford Lough.

The officers of Ross’ American campaign troop and the gentry of County Down installed the granite obelisk.

In 2008, the monument was restored to its former glory at a cost of £250,000 by the old Newry and Mourne District Council.

The inscription reads: “MAJOR-GENERAL ROBERT ROSS. Served with distinction in Holland, Egypt, Italy, Spain and France.

“Conquered in America, and fell victorious at Baltimore.”

Ross also held a role in creating the lyrics of the US national anthem.

He accepted an American lawyer, Francis Scott Key, onto his ship just before the Battle of Baltimore.

Key later saw the US flag flying after the American victory and wrote the lyrics to Star Spangled Banner.