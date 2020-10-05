Campaign to restore New York Titanic memorial

A petition has been launched to have a Titanic disaster memorial in New York listed as a national monument.

The Titanic Memorial Lighthouse was erected in tribute to the 1,496 passengers and crew who perished when the Belfast-built liner sank on its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912.

Its green light shone out over New York harbour for half-a-century, visible 10 miles out at sea, helping guide ships into port, before it was moved to its current position in the city's Seaport District.

But the historic landmark is now in urgent need of refurbishment, and a restoration group has been formed to push for the unique Titanic memorial to be returned its original condition.

Adrian Saker of Friends of Titanic Lighthouse Restoration said: "Restored with its 100% original 1913 features, its 'time ball' will be the only working one in the US; its green lantern will be the only working lighthouse in Manhattan; and the names of the deceased will be recorded."

Friends of Titanic Lighthouse Restoration are hoping the historic lighthouse can be included on the national register in time for April 15, 2022, the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the liner.

Already the Friends of Titanic Lighthouse Restoration group has enlisted the support of New York State Senator Brian Kavanagh.

He has called on New York State's Historic Preservation Office to place the lighthouse on both the State and National Historic Places Register.

"Since its dedication ceremony in 1913, the Titanic Memorial Lighthouse has commemorated the lives of the passengers and crew members lost in the tragic sinking of the Titanic," the Senator said in a letter to the State authorities.

"The lighthouse once served dual purposes as a reminder of a historic tragedy, as well as a working beacon that beamed its light out onto the New York harbour for more than 50 years.

"Today, the memorial is a cherished historical landmark that serves as a legacy of its founder, Margaret Tobin Brown - famously regarded as 'the Unsinkable Molly Brown'- whose spirit of humanitarianism and advocacy continues to be honoured and remembered."

The petition has already attracted more than 500 signatures. View it at: change.org/Titanic_Lighthouse_Landmark