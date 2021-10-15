Chieftains’ founder Paddy Moloney’s life ‘faded’ when Covid stopped him playing to audiences, funeral told

Brian Keenan and his wife, Audrey Doyle, at Paddy Moloney's funeral Photo by Steve Humphreys

President Michael D Higgins chats with Fr Eamonn Crosson and Fr Michael Rodgers at Paddy Moloney's funeral Photo by Steve Humphreys

Paddy Moloney's funeral at St Kevin's Church and cemetery in Glendalough Photo by Steve Humphreys

Paddy Moloney's funeral at St Kevin's Church and cemetery in Glendalough Photo by Steve Humphreys

Founding member of The Chieftains, Paddy Moloney’s “life faded from last March”, when he could no longer play music to audiences, his son, Aonghus told attendees at the musician’s funeral on Friday.

Moloney played a key role in the revival of traditional Irish folk music. He founded The Chieftains in 1962 and led the band to international recognition, including six Grammy awards.

He died suddenly on October 12 at the age of 83.

Read more Tributes paid to Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney

The Dubliner’s funeral was held at St Kevin’s Church in Glendalough, Co Wicklow, where Moloney was living when he passed away, but the ceremony was also livestreamed to fans worldwide online.

One spectator commented: “Honored to have met you even if briefly, I remember the kindness and modesty of a great artist. Riccardo from Italy.”

Another wrote: “​Spain cries your loss. Thanks for existing...An icon in the world. God bless you, Paddy! Big hug to Moloney 's family.”

In his heartfelt eulogy, Moloney’s son, Aonghus, said: “Our dad loved doing what he did. In March last year, Covid brought about, abandoned and then cancelled tours.

“For the first time in 70 years, Paddy Moloney couldn’t play music to an audience. Paddy died last Tuesday, but with the thing he loved most taken away from him, Paddy’s life faded from last March.

“Paddy's life was The Chieftains. Music was his life. He lived for that moment when he would walk out on the stage and say, I’m Paddy Moloney from Dublin, Ireland, the greatest city in the world.

“He never went anywhere without his ‘win thistle’ as he called it and always let his music do his talking.”

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins attended the funeral with his wife.

President Michael D Higgins chats with Fr Eamonn Crosson and Fr Michael Rodgers at Paddy Moloney's funeral Photo by Steve Humphreys

In a tribute to the Donnycarney native earlier this week, the president said Moloney’s “legacy will remain with us in the music which he created and brought to the world”.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger also described Paddy Moloney as “the greatest uilleann piper on the planet”.

“Well Paddy, you opened to a million people for the Pope, you opened for the Rolling Stones and last Tuesday on RTÉ, you opened for the budget,” Aonghus joked.

“I’m sure you would have been pleased to think Paschal [Donohoe] and Micheál [Martin] had to wait for your announcement to be done before they could stand up and address the house.

“We remember, his children, Paddy’s love of touring round the world playing to new audiences. When he took a break, he’d find himself at home round the dinner table, or monkeys’ tea party as he called it, and he couldn't get a word in edgeways.

“Any attempt to tell us that he’d just met the Pope, or played with superstars around the world, was quickly drowned out. We were definitely his toughest audience.”

Moloney is survived by his wife Rita and his children Aonghus, Pádraig and Aedín.