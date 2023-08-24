Children among injured after rockslide near Dead Sea in Israel

The entrance to the site of a rockslide that took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in Israel (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

An avalanche of rocks tumbled down a hillside in Israel near the Dead Sea, Israeli medics have said, injuring at least seven people, including children.

Israel’s rescue service said the victims ranged from four to 40 years old, including a five-year-old boy in a critical condition.

A four-year-old girl was in moderate condition and others were less seriously injured after layers of mud and rocks slammed into the hiking trail.

It was not immediately clear what caused the rockslide, which typically occurs when torrential rains or earthquakes create fissures in a rocky hillside.

An Israeli police helicopter works at the site of a rockslide that took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, on the western shore of the Dead Sea (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

The Israel-based volunteer emergency medical service United Hatzalah said numerous others were still trapped under the rubble and rescue teams were trying to reach them.

Military helicopters were flown in for the evacuation.

The rockslide took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in the country.