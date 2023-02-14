Chinese Consul General in Belfast deletes false claim that Chinese bridge withstood Turkey earthquake

The bridge is situated around 800 miles away from the earthquake’s epicentre in Gaziantep.

A false claim that a Chinese-built bridge withstood the devastating earthquakes in south eastern Turkey has been deleted from Belfast’s top Chinese diplomat’s Twitter account.

Zhang Meifang is Consul General of China and is based in Belfast. Her work centres on the development of cooperation between China and Northern Ireland.

Madame Meifang posted the video on Monday (February 13) with the post removed the following day after accumulating approximately one million views.

The video contained aerial footage of the 1915 Canakkale Bridge – on Turkey’s west coast – while it was under construction.

An English caption tweeted alongside the video read: ‘The bridge built by China in Turkey’s [sic] withstood the earthquake’. The hashtag #ChinaTech was also attached to the tweet.

The bridge, however, was constructed by a number of companies, none of whom have a base in China. South Korea-based Daelim and Turkish conglomerate Limak Holding are listed as being involved in the construction alongside South Korean company SK Group and Turkish company Yapi Merkezi.

Completed in February 2022, the bridge is also situated in the Canakkale province of Turkey, an area almost 800 miles from the epicentre of the recent deadly earthquake in Gaziantep.

It spans the Dardanelles Strait, which forms part of a series of international maritime passages connecting the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas to the Black Sea.

The 1915 in the bridge’s name is derived from the date of a famous Turkish naval victory over the Allies during the 1915 Dardanelles campaign of the First World War.

No explanation has been offered by the Consul General for the deletion of the tweet, or the claim that the bridge had been built by Chinese technology.

It comes after Madame Zhang Meifang poked fun at the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the United States last week.

The diplomat joked on Twitter that “perhaps China was simply giving the US a balloon, much like one would give a child to make them feel better”.

She also tweeted asking if anyone else "finds this balloon fiasco to be nothing more than a bunch of hot air?”

Then she posted a photograph of a balloon depicting a baby version of former US President Donald Trump, writing: “America retaliates!”

On Saturday, the US military downed the Chinese balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.