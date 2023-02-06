Chinese diplomat in Belfast jokes that suspected spy balloon ‘nothing more than hot air’

The balloon had been flying at about 60,000 feet and was estimated to be about the size of three school buses (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP) — © Larry Mayer

China’s top diplomat in Northern Ireland has poked fun at the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the United States.

Madame Zhang Meifang joked on Twitter that “perhaps China was simply giving the US a balloon, much like one would give a child to make them feel better”.

Madame Meifang is Consul General of China and is based in Belfast. Her work centres on the development of cooperation between China and Northern Ireland.

She also tweeted asking if anyone else "finds this balloon fiasco to be nothing more than a bunch of hot air?”

Then she posted a photograph of a balloon depicting a baby version of former US President Donald Trump, writing: “America retaliates!”

On Saturday, the US military downed the Chinese balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Mr Biden said he wanted the balloon downed on Wednesday, but was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water.

US defence and military officials said on Saturday that the balloon entered the US air defence zone north of the Aleutian Islands on January 28 and it was spotted on Saturday morning over the Carolinas as it approached the Atlantic coast.

China has denied any claims of spying and said it is a civilian-use balloon intended for meteorology research.

The public disclosure of the balloon prompted the cancellation of a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing scheduled for Sunday, which was to involve talks aimed at reducing US-China tensions.

The Chinese government on Saturday sought to play down the cancellation.

“In actuality, the US and China have never announced any visit, the US making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday morning.

The Pentagon also acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America.

“We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” Brig Gen Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a question about the second balloon.

Mr Blinken, who had been due to depart Washington for Beijing late Friday, said he had told senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in a phone call that sending the balloon over the US was “an irresponsible act and that (China’s) decision to take this action on the eve of my visit is detrimental to the substantive discussions that we were prepared to have”.