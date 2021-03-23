Church leader backs his Myanmar counterpart

The moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) has offered his congratulations to his counterpart in Myanmar after the south-east Asian country witnessed the appointment of its own church leader amid a military coup.

The Right Reverend Dr David Bruce has officially welcomed Reverend Ling Zaw, the new Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Myanmar (PCM), to his post.

Dr Bruce also assured him of his prayers and those of PCI, especially at this particular time, following last month's military coup and civil unrest.

The civilian government in Myanmar, also known as Burma, was overthrown in a military coup on February 1.

According to the United Nations, at least 149 people have died during the civil disobedience, though the actual number is thought to be much higher.

Myanmar became independent from Britain in 1948, but since then it has been mostly under military rule.

The connection between the Presbyterian Church here and in Myanmar goes back to the early 1980s.

For many years it had been a challenge for PCI to develop a strong relationship with the denomination.

However, with the end of military dictatorship in 2011, Rev Ling Zaw, then the PCM's general secretary, was able to attend PCI's General Assembly in Belfast in 2016.

Dr Bruce said yesterday that having been in contact with the PCM, which has more than 30,000 members, the situation there following the coup is "very difficult", but stressed that his Myanmar counterpart would have his support.

"At this particular time, as he has been called to lead his church, I want to assure Rev Ling Zaw of the prayerful support of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland," said Dr Bruce.

Last month, Dr Bruce joined with his Scottish counterpart in urging the UK Government to do all that it can to ensure the restoration of democracy which fully respects the November election.

The UK and US have responded with sanctions on military officials.

In their letter they fully endorsed a statement released by the Presbyterian Church in Myanmar in condemning oppression and calling for the release from house arrest of the State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar President Win Myint and other elected leaders.