Co Down athlete lifts $100,000 first prize at Miami fitness contest

Now Emma (32) sets her sights on being crowned world’s fittest woman

A CrossFit athlete from Co Down has returned home from the US $100,000 richer after winning one of the discipline’s most prestigious competitions.

Emma McQuaid, from Ravernet near Lisburn, was awarded the cash prize on Sunday after taking first place in the four-day Wodapalooza event in Miami.

It comes just five months after she finished 12th in the world at last year’s CrossFit Games — the equivalent to the Olympics in the discipline — in Wisconsin.

She has also been named Ireland’s fittest woman on numerous occasions.

Emma’s performance in August was her best placing at the event, and Wodapalooza will help her continue preparations for the summer’s CrossFit Games as she aims to be crowned the fittest woman on earth.

This year’s Wodapalooza was held at Bayfront Park in Miami. More than 2,500 athletes competed across multiple divisions, including age groups and adaptive sections, for a total prize purse of more than $400,000.

The 32-year-old beat a stacked field of high-profile CrossFit competitors, including Bethany Shadburne, Arielle Loewen, Dani Speegle and Sara Sigmundsdottir, to win.

Throughout the gruelling weekend, Emma was coached by her long-time friend and CrossFit legend Sam Briggs.

She displayed incredible consistency across the events, securing three top three finishes and top 10 placings in seven out of eight events.

The Puma Performance ambassador had to battle hard on the final day to secure the win, having entered Sunday 24 points behind Australian athlete Ellie Turner.

Emma, who had not led all weekend, put in measured performances in the final two workouts to edge out Turner and Shadburne.

Commenting after her win, she said she was “over the moon” because it was the culmination of seven years of hard graft in the sport.

“I don’t really think about the money in CrossFit. It’s more just the reward of winning the competition over winning the money,” added Emma.

“The money is just a bonus. The sacrifice and hard work of training is the thing I’m most proud of.

“I’m just focusing on soaking up as much possible right now and then it’s head down for the start of the CrossFit Games 2022 season.”

Australia’s Tia-Clair Toomey was named the fittest woman on Earth for the fifth consecutive year at last year’s games.

At the time, Emma said her 12th place finish was “unbelievable”, but she is hoping that her Wodapalooza success will set her up for the challenging year ahead.

“It’s a great confidence boost to see where you’re at at the start of the year, knowing that you’ve got another six or seven months of hard training to get better,” she said.

“It was nice to build back to a good level of fitness and it’s nice to finish this competition healthy and just build into it.”

The 2022 CrossFit Games finals will be held in Madison, Wisconsin, in August.