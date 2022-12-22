Co Fermanagh native and her husband among five dead in Canada mass shooting

Residents leave flowers outside a condominium building the day after a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario (Credit: Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)

An elderly woman who was originally from Co Fermanagh and her husband were among the victims of a mass shooting in Canada.

The attack happened at an apartment complex in the city of Vaughan in Ontario on Sunday and is believed to have been sparked by a dispute with the block's board.

Lorraine Manock (71) was among the the five victims, which included four voluntary board members.

One of them was her 75-year-old husband, Russell Manock.

Mrs Manock’s cousin Charlie Johnston has paid tribute to his late relatives following the “terrible shock”.

“She was a lovely girl — she had three lovely children and I don’t know how they must be feeling,” he told the Impartial Reporter.

“Russell was a lovely man, he was a professional accountant.

“I first met them in 1984 when we visited them.”

Police are still investigating the motive of alleged killer Francesco Villi (73) and have not confirmed the rampage was related to the dispute.

He was shot and killed by officers in a hallway on the third floor of the building.

Board member Rita Camilleri (57) was among those gunned down.

It’s been reported she was in a romantic relationship with Vittorio Panza (79), who also died.

The gunman also claimed the life of local estate agent Naveed Dada (59).

The victims were found in three separate units.

Court documents revealed the suspect had filed a number of lawsuits against the building's condominium corporation — they were later described by a judge as “frivolous”.

Villi had been due to appear in court a day after the shooting and was facing temporary eviction.

Board president John Di Nino has described being in his apartment when the gunman appeared at the door and shot his wife, Doreen — she is expected to survive the attack.

“The fact that the gunman approached our unit and targeted my family only leads me to believe that it was a targeted incident," he told reporters.

Mr Johnston explained that Lorraine’s family had roots in Roosky on the Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen where her father Jim Johnston lived.

The family emigrated to Canada in the late 1950s, but Lorraine and her brother Leslie made return visits.

“They are not divorced from the country,” their cousin explained. “And Les would keep a keen eye on Fermanagh.”

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween named Mr and Mrs Manock at a press conference a few days after the shooting and read a statement on behalf of the family.

“Russell Manock was the most hardworking, caring, loving father and grandfather who cherished every moment he spent with his family,” he said.

“Trusted and loved by everyone who knew him, he was their family rock.”

It described Lorraine as “the most loving mother, grandmother, and sister”.

“They were devoted to each other and their family soulmates in life and now in heaven,” the cop continued.

“The family is devastated by this unspeakable, tragic loss.”

Vaughan's mayor has ordered city hall's flags to fly at half staff in memory of all the victims.