‘Cocaine Cat’ will live at zoo after escaping owner during police car stop

A serval being treated after it was found to have cocaine in its system in Cincinnati (Ray Anderson/Cincinnati Animal Care/AP) — © Ray Anderson

An African serval cat found with cocaine in its system after escaping when police pulled its owner’s car over will live at Cincinnati Zoo.

The feline’s escapades have delighted social media users still amused by the recent release of the film Cocaine Bear – based on a true story about a 13-stone black bear found dead near a duffle bag and cocaine with a street value of about two million US dollars (£1.67 million).

Some users have dubbed the wild animal “Cocaine Cat”.

The slender serval made its escape when officers pulled a car over on January 28, according to local animal control officials.

It jumped from the car into a tree.

During a rescue mission, the cat – called Amiry – broke its leg.

After it was taken to the county’s animal shelter, tests showed it had cocaine in its system.

Drug tests on exotic animals have been standard at the shelter since 2022, when a capuchin monkey was taken in and found to have methamphetamine in its system.

Ray Anderson, from the shelter, Cincinnati Animal Care, said Amiry’s owner has given up ownership of the cat.

It is illegal to own the animals, which can weigh up to almost three stone, in Ohio.

They have recently grown in popularity, with some showing up in TikTok videos as pets.

Julie Sheldon, clinical assistant professor of zoo medicine at the University of Tennessee, said a serval is a major responsibility and requires a balanced diet and specialist care.

“There are way better options for pets that are way more safe, economically smart and sustainable,” she said.