Coleraine hero of American revolution Hercules Mulligan to be celebrated

Heritage trails to honour local link with spy who twice saved George Washington's life

He was the Ulster-born unsung hero of the American Revolution and one of its most important spies.

And while you may not have heard of Hercules Mulligan, it is a name you will be hearing a lot more of in the future if you visit the north coast.

The Irish-American tailor and spy during the American War of Independence is set to be honoured by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Members of the council's leisure and development committee voted to recognise him in future heritage trails.

The late spy was born in Coleraine on September 15, 1740, to Hugh and Sarah Mulligan, and emigrated to north America with his family in 1746.

Mulligan later attended King's College (now Columbia University) in New York city.

After graduating from the institution, he worked as a clerk for his father's accounting business before opening a tailoring and haberdashery business that catered to wealthy British officers in the city's loyalist stronghold.

Later, Mulligan was not only an incredibly influential mentor to Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the US, but also twice saved the life of George Washington while working as a spy against the British.

He also became a founding father of the New York Manumission Society, an early American organisation founded to promote the abolition of slavery.

Historian Dr Eamon Phoenix said that while the tailor appeared to be a good supporter of British rule, he was in fact something of a rebel.

A portrait of Hercules Mulligan

"British officers regularly visited his shop at the beginning of the War of Independence and they never hesitated to discuss troop movements when he was fitting them with new uniforms," he added.

"He became a first-class listening post for British intelligence and made regular reports to George Washington.

"Historians believe Mulligan's information was vital for the ultimate success of Washington's army in the fight for American independence.

"As a result, when Washington, the first US president, returned to New York in triumph, he acknowledged the services of Mulligan to the American cause and hailed him as an astounding patriot and a true friend of liberty."

Dr Phoenix added that, according to legend, Mulligan, along with a fellow Irish man named Bill Mooney, toppled a statue of King George III in New York in July 1776.

"The statue was melted down to make 40,000 bullets for Washington's troops," he explained.

Mulligan, a father of eight, died in 1825 and is buried close to Alexander Hamilton in the Trinity Churchyard in Manhattan.

His story was essentially unknown around the world until it was highlighted in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton.

The motion to recognise Mulligan was put forward by the council's Alliance Alderman Yvonne Boyle.

She originally called for the council to make an application to the Ulster History Circle for a blue or commemorative plaque, or for the council to erect one itself at Coleraine Town Hall.

However, the Ulster History Circle is currently closed to applications and will not be accepting any more for at least two years.

Given that the cost of any plaque would have been in excess of £1,200, councillors instead agreed to find a way of recognising Mulligan through future heritage trails.

Alderman Boyle said she was "delighted" with the outcome.

"Alan McClarty, the son of the late East Londonderry MLA David McClarty, had asked me if I would try to get some recognition for Hercules Mulligan," she explained.

"The council's committee has now voted to agree that heritage and tourism staff work to recognise Mulligan locally as part of future heritage trails.

"Although we are in a pandemic, arts and heritage are still important so we have something to look forward to."

Alan McClarty added: "Hercules Mulligan was an American hero and rightly takes his place with the founding fathers.

"He was born in Coleraine, so it is only right that we celebrate him."