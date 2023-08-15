Colombia footballer Jorelyn Carabali mourns brother killed in nightclub shooting

Colombia’s Jorelyn Carabali, shown on her knees after losing the Women’s World Cup quarter final against England, is mourning her brother after he was shot dead (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The younger brother of a Colombia women’s national soccer team player was killed in the early hours of Monday in a nightclub shooting, local police in the city of Cali said.

Paulo Andres Carabali was the brother of Jorelyn Carabali, one of Colombia’s key players in the South American team’s run to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup.

Colombia was beaten 2-1 by England in Sydney on Saturday.

The country’s soccer federation said in a statement that welcome-home festivities for the squad’s return from Australia will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday despite the incident.

Local media reported that Carabali’s 23-year-old brother died after a gunman shot him in a Cali nightclub, where police said he worked as a DJ.

Colombia’s soccer body said Carabali thanked her teammates for their support after her brother’s death, but did not say whether she will attend the celebrations on Tuesday.