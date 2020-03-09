Coronavirus: Italy implements nationwide quarantine measures

Italy has registered more cases of coronavirus than any country outside China (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Italy is extending its coronavirus quarantine measures to the entire country, it has been announced.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that people would only be permitted to travel for work or family emergencies in new measures which will see all sporting events suspended nationwide.

The country's death toll jumped on Monday from 97 to 463.

Prime Minister Conti said the moves were being taken to protect the most fragile citizens of the country, which is the worst-hit after China.

Speaking in a televised address on Monday, Mr Conte said that the best thing for the citizens of Italy was to stay at home.