Death of Michaela McAreavey witness won’t stop pursuit of justice, insists her widower John

Mauritius police don’t rule out foul play after body of man who played key role in murder trial found on waste land

Key witness in the 2012 trial Raj Theekoy, who has been found dead

The death of a key witness in the investigation into the murder of Michaela McAreavey will not end her family’s quest for justice, her widower John has said.

Raj Theekoy (43) was found dead on wasteland near the Indian Ocean island’s Beau Plateau in Goodlands on Sunday.

It is understood investigators are looking at the possibility Theekoy’s death may have been as a result of suicide but have yet to rule out foul play at the hands of a third party.

Michaela (27) was the daughter of former Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte and was honeymooning in Mauritius with her husband John McAreavey when she was tragically killed in January 2011.

In a statement on Sunday night, John extended his sympathies to the Theekoy family, describing his death as “a tragedy for them”, and said nothing will deter Michaela’s loved ones from “pursuing justice and truth”.

“When it comes to getting to the truth about Michaela’s murder nothing has been straightforward in Mauritius and neither the Hartes or myself will be deterred from pursuing justice and truth. Not today, not tomorrow and not ever,” he said.

“We will be asking the authorities to assure us that no end will be spared in securing justice for Michaela.”

The government of Mauritius had agreed a fresh examination of the murder of the Co Tyrone woman in June after police had officially closed investigations last year. It is understood Theekoy’s wife Mannish had reported her husband missing to police on Sunday before his body was discovered.

The McAreaveys’ lawyer Dick Ng Sui Wa described Theekoy’s death as “most weird” and asked the police to investigate thoroughly.

Mr Sui Wa said Theekoy’s death does not end the possibility of bringing Michaela’s killer to justice, adding: “There might be other leads. But we will never give up.”

“I doubt it’s a criminal act… his death,” he continued.

Theekoy was a cleaner at the Legends resort where Michaela had been staying with her husband when she was murdered.

Avinash Treebhoowoon and Sandip Moneea, who both worked in the hotel, later stood trial accused of attempting to steal from the McAreaveys’ room before killing Michaela when she interrupted them.

Theekoy told their 2012 trial he heard her scream, and then saw the accused men in the vicinity of Michaela’s room shortly afterwards.

Theekoy had been granted full immunity if he “promised to speak the truth” during the 2012 trial. He claimed he saw the two defendants walking from the direction of the room.

Theekoy said Treebhoowoon’s face was wet and that both he and Moneea looked “worried”. He said that when he spoke to his family the following day, “I got courage and decided to speak the truth.”

Treebhoowoon and Moneea were later acquitted of Michaela’s murder.