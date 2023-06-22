Debris discovered was part of missing Titanic submersible, says rescue expert

Details such as the propeller, shoes and unopened champagne bottles are part of a hge section of debros surrounding the ship. Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

The bow section of the Titanic is still unmistakenly recognisable in the scan. Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

The Titan submersible has five people on board: (from left) OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada

Debris discovered within the search area for missing submersible Titan is a “landing frame and rear cover from sub”, a rescue expert has said.

Speaking to Sky News, David Mearns said: “It was a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible."

Mr Mearns is friends with two of the passengers on board the missing submersible – British billionaire Hamish Harding and French veteran pilot and diver Paul-Henry Nargeole

"It means the hull hasn't yet been found but two very important parts of the whole system have been discovered and that would not be found unless its fragmented,” said Mr Mearns.

“If the faring is off and the frame is off - then something really bad has happened to the entire structure.”

A “debris field” was found by a remotely-operated vehicle near the wreckage of the Titanic late on Thursday afternoon.

More ships and expertise were scrambled on Thursday to help find the missing deep-sea vessel and the five men on board.

Titan was lost on Sunday about 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

OceanGate Expeditions estimated the oxygen supply on the 6.7m (22ft)-long vessel would last the crew 96 hours, giving rescuers a deadline of around midday on Thursday.

Assistance from the Royal Air Force is due to arrive in St John's on Thursday after it confirmed a request was received overnight for help with movement of additional commercial equipment.

Two RAF planes, a C-17 Globemaster and A400 Atlas, departed RAF Lossiemouth in north-east Scotland on Thursday.

A British submariner and equipment from a UK firm has been sent to help the search at the request of the US Coastguard, Downing Street said.

Royal Navy submariner Lieutenant Commander Richard Kantharia, who was on exchange with the US Navy, has been seconded to the search and rescue team.

Rear Admiral John Mauger confirmed the main focus of the US Coast Guard and the unified command in charge of the operation was to retrieve the vessel.

He told Sky News: "We continue to keep the crew members and the families in our thoughts as we proceed with this search and rescue while we're cognisant of the time and we've factored in a lot of data and information into the search.”

When questioned about the noises detected by the sonar buoys dropped into the ocean, he revealed initial reports found that it was "ocean background noise".

Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that is behind recent scans of the Titanic wreckage is also being flown to the rescue site.

The ROV - called Juliet - spent 200 hours surveying the underwater ship site last summer, producing incredible graphics of the Titanic and surrounding debris.

Aaron Newman is an investor in OceanGate; the company that operates the craft, which usually serves as a tourist or research vessel.

He claimed Titan was designed to return to the surface after 24 hours.

Guests are believed to pay around $250,000 (about £195,000) to take the underwater voyage see the Titanic wreck, which lies 12,500ft beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

Titan submersible: Everything we know about the search mission so far as air supply dwindles onboard.

Mr Newman visited the site on the vessel in 2021. Titan is held underwater by ballast — heavy weights that helps with a vessel’s stability — built to be automatically released after 24 hours to send the sub to the surface, Newman said.

A former OceanGate subcontractor who worked on the development of the submersible says some of the construction materials and design choices were considered "controversial" at the time it was being made in 2018.

Doug Virnig, who has a background in engineering and operations, worked on the project for about a year in an operations role, he also told CNN.

He also said that some of the craft’s low-technology "off-the-shelf” features, such as using a game controller to operate the vessel, were done to help cut down on costs.

“It seems kind of cheesy, but if you knew the amount of technology that was packed in that controller and its capabilities, and the amount of money that it costs to develop something like that, it's just off the charts,” he told the US news channel.

Read more Everything we know about missing Titanic submersible so far

On Thursday, the president of the Explorers Club criticised the time taken to get support needed to rescue the missing Titanic submersible.

The Explorers Club is a professional society dedicated to the advancement of field research and scientific exploration. Founded in New York City in 1904, it has served as a meeting point for explorers and scientists worldwide ever since.

Rescuers race against the breathable air clock after noises heard from Titanic vessel search area

Race against time: The search for missing Titanic tourist submersible

Hamish Harding is among the five people lost in the submarine, alongside Pakistani-British business advisor Shahzada Dawood and his son, who also reside in the UK.

It is understood the King is being kept informed of the search efforts, as Shahzada Dawood is a long-time supporter of The Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust, both of which are charities founded by Charles.

Paul-Henry Nargeolet and chief executive and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush are also on the vessel.

Mr Nargeolet has family in Cork, including a grandson being educated in the city and two adult children.

CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, which owns the submersible, Stockton Rush, is also on board.