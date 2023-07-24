Defiant Greta Thunberg removed by police after new roadblock at oil terminal

Greta Thunberg has been removed by police for again trying to block access to a Swedish oil facility, hours after being fined by a court for disobeying officers during an environmental protest at the site.

Thunberg, 20, had earlier admitted to the facts behind the previous protest but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defence due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.

“We cannot save the world by playing by the rules,” she told journalists after hearing the verdict, vowing she would “definitely not” back down.

The court rejected her argument and fined her 2,500 kronor (about £187).

Charges were brought against Thunberg and several other youth activists from the Reclaim the Future movement for refusing a police order to disperse after blocking road access to an oil terminal in the southern Swedish city of Malmo on June 19.

“If the court sees our actions of self-defence as a crime, that’s how it is,” said Irma Kjellstrom, a spokeswoman for Reclaim the Future who was also at the June protest.

She added that activists “have to be exactly where the harm is being done”.

The sentencing appeared to have little effect on the youths’ determination — Thunberg and Reclaim the Future activists returned to the oil terminal in the afternoon to stage another roadblock and were eventually removed by police.