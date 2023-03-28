Dozens of migrants killed in fire at Mexican detention centre

Emergency services were sent to the immigration centre in Ciudad Juarez (AP) — © Uncredited

Dozens of migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention centre in northern Mexico.

An official with the National Immigration Institute said 39 people died and 29 were injured in the blaze at the facility in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States.

Dozens of migrants were killed and injured (AP) — © Uncredited

Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the US and are waiting for their cases to be decided.

Images from the scene showed ambulances and firefighters around the facility.