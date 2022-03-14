DUP and Sinn Fein will attend St Patrick’s Day celebrations at White House

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (right) with London-based Ukrainian Natalia Lesyuk (left) during the St Patrick’s Day parade in London. Credit: James Manning/PA

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will not be attending this year’s traditional White House celebrations for St Patrick’s Day in order to deal with events at home, the DUP has said.

However, a DUP spokesperson has confirmed that Economy Minister Gordon Lyons will represent the party at events in Washington this week.

“Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had planned to travel for the full week but will not as he wants to focus on working with the UK Government and the Executive parties on tackling the cost of living crisis,” the party said.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald TD and Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill MLA are set to travel to New York and Washington where they are set to meet with Congressional leaders and members of the Biden administration.

Ms McDonald is expected to give a speech on ‘Irish unity in our time’ at Fordham University.

And like last year, Sinn Fein is believed to be running adverts in several US newspapers, including the New York Times, calling for a border poll.

On St Patrick’s Day, the Taoiseach will also attend a series of events at the White House and Capitol Hill, including a breakfast hosted by US vice president Kamala Harris, the Speakers Lunch on Capitol Hill, a bilateral between the Taoiseach and Mr Biden, as well as the traditional Shamrock Ceremony and Ambassador’s St Patrick’s Day Reception. In meetings, the leaders are expected to discuss the cultural and economic ties between Ireland and the US, as well as the situation in Ukraine and ongoing support for the Good Friday Agreement.

On Tuesday a cultural programme will include a ceremony in honour of the late former SDLP leader and civil rights campaigner John Hume, a Tourism Ireland reception and a performance of Riverdance.

There has long been a tradition for many politicians from across the Republic and Northern Ireland to travel to the United States every March for the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Last year, the former First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill decided not to travel to Washington for St Patrick’s Day due to the pandemic.

Mrs Foster and Mrs O’Neill also cancelled the 2020 visit at the outset of the pandemic.

In 2018, however, then DUP leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald were not invited to the annual celebrations in the US. It is understood that the lack of a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland was behind the snub. In March 2016, Gerry Adams was barred from attending the White House reception with staff informing him there was a security issue. The US Secret Service later apologised saying a delay in processing Mr Adams for entry was due to an “administrative input error”.