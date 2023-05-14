Early results in Turkey’s election show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with lead

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003 (DHA via AP) — © Uncredited

Early returns from Turkey’s national election had President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a solid lead after some 47% of ballot boxes were counted, the Turkish state-run news agency said, while the long-time leader’s main challenger disputed the numbers that showed him trailing.

Mr Erdogan, who has governed Turkey as either prime minister or president for two decades, had 52.2% of the vote from the partial count, compared to 41.9% garnered by opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Anadolu Agency reported.

In the run-up to the election, opinion surveys had indicated the increasingly authoritarian Mr Erdogan narrowly trailed his challenger. The race had appeared to be shaping up as the toughest re-election bid of the Turkish leader’s 20-year rule of his Nato-member nation.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan casts a ballot at a polling station in Istanbul (Umit Bektas/Pool Photo via AP) — © Umit Bektas

With the partial results showing otherwise, members of Mr Kilicdaroglu’s centre-left, pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, disputed Anadolu’s numbers, contending that the state-run agency was biased in Mr Erodgan’s favour.

“We are ahead,” tweeted Mr Kilicdaroglu, 74, who ran as the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance.

Pre-election polling suggested he faced the toughest re-election battle of his two decades leading the Turkey, which has grappled with economic turmoil and the erosion of democratic checks-and-balances in recent years.

Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu with supporters at a polling station in Ankara (Ali Unal/AP) — © Ali Unal

Polls closed in the late afternoon after nine hours of voting in the national election that could grant Mr Erdogan, 69, another five-year term or see him unseated by Mr Kilicdaroglu, who campaigned on a promise to return Turkey to a more democratic path.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the winner will be determined in a May 28 run-off.

Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which lost much of its legislative power under Mr Erdogan’s executive presidency.

Cevat Cinar is carried on a stretcher to cast his ballot at a polling station in Ankara (AP) — © Uncredited

If his political alliance wins, Mr Erdogan could continue governing without much restriction.

The opposition has promised to return Turkey’s governance system to a parliamentary democracy if it wins both the presidential and parliamentary ballots.

More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million overseas voters, were eligible to vote in the elections, which come the same year as the country will mark the centenary of its establishment as a republic — a modern, secular state born on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

Voter turnout in Turkey is traditionally strong, reflecting citizens’ continued belief in democratic balloting.

People wait outside containers to vote in earthquake-hit Malatya (IHA via AP) — © Uncredited

Yet Turkey has seen the suppression of freedom of expression and assembly under Mr Erdogan, and it is wracked by a steep cost-of-living crisis that critics blame on the government’s mishandling of the economy.

The country is also reeling from the effects of a powerful earthquake that caused devastation in 11 southern provinces in February, killing more than 50,000 people in unsafe buildings.

Mr Erdogan’s government has been criticised for its delayed and stunted response to the disaster, as well as a lax implementation of building codes that exacerbated the casualties and misery.

Internationally, the elections were being watched closely as a test of a united opposition’s ability to dislodge a leader who has concentrated nearly all state powers in his hands.