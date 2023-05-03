Eight children and guard killed after teenage boy opens fire in Belgrade school
By AP Reporters
Eight children and a security guard have been killed after a teenage boy opened fire at a school in central Belgrade, Serbian police said.
Six more children and a teacher were injured in the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school.
Police identified the shooter by his initials, KK. The statement said he was a student at the school and was born in 2009.
The boy was arrested in the schoolyard, police said.