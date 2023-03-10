‘Eight dead’ in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany

Investigators and forensic experts stand outside a Jehovah’s Witness building in Hamburg, Germany (Steven Hutchings/Tnn/dpa/AP) — © Steven Hutchings

Eight people died in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg, Germany police have said.

A number of people were hurt.

There is still no word on a possible motive for Thursday evening’s shooting, which has stunned Germany’s second-biggest city.

Police officers stand in front of a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg after a shooting left eight people dead (Steven Hutchings/Tnn/dpa/AP) — © Steven Hutchings

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, described a “brutal act of violence”.

Overnight, police said they believe there was a single gunman who may be a person found dead in the building.