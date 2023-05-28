Erdogan claims victory in Turkey’s presidential runoff

A supporter of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holding a Turkish flag shouts slogans outside AK Party offices in Istanbul, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP/PA)

By Suzan Fraser and Zeynep Bilginsoy, Associated Press

Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared victory in his country’s runoff election, extending his rule into a third decade.

In his first comments since the polls closed, Mr Erdogan spoke to supporters on a campaign bus outside his home in Istanbul.

“I thank each member of our nation for entrusting me with the responsibility to govern this country once again for the upcoming five years,” he said.

A supporter of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrates outside AK Party offices in Istanbul, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP/PA)

He ridiculed his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, for his loss, saying “bye bye bye, Kemal,” as supporters booed.

“The only winner today is Turkey,” Mr Erdogan said.

Preliminary, unofficial results from Turkish news agencies had showed Mr Erdogan ahead with 98% of ballot boxes counted.

The state Anadolu news agency showed Mr Erdogan at 52.1%, and his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, at 47.9%.

Meanwhile, the ANKA news agency, close to the opposition, showed the results at 51.9% for Mr Erdogan and Mr Kilicdaroglu at 48.1%.

In Istanbul, Erdogan supporters began celebrating even before the final results arrived, waving Turkish or ruling party flags, and honking car horns.