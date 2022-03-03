Explainer: What is the situation with Nato and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

A view of heavy damage in the residential area of Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, following a Russian strike (Twitter/StahivUA via AP)

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies, more questions are being asked about the role of Nato.

Here's what you need to know about the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and its involvement - or lack of - in the conflict.

What is Nato?

Nato is a European and North American defence alliance. It was set up during the Cold War to promote peace and safeguard the security of its members. It was founded by 12 countries, including the US, UK and eight other European countries - and has now grown to a total of 30 members. All members are committed to coming to the aid of one another in the event they are attacked – if the alliance backs such action.

Nato secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Roman Koksarov

Is Ukraine in Nato?

No, Ukraine is not a member. However, it has hoped to join the alliance for years. This angers Russia as it sees Nato as a threat and Vladimir Putin has called for guarantees Nato won't expand further east, particularly into Ukraine.

Why is Nato not intervening in Ukraine?

Simply put, if Nato asks members to contribute to forces in Ukraine to combat the Russian invasion, as Nato itself does not have an army, that could very likely lead to World War Three and result in hundreds of thousands of more deaths.

Nato has called on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and the surrounding areas, while also increasing the Nato presence in eastern member states.

Arguments for Nato's involvement on the ground in Ukraine, or at least sending scores of troops to the German border and ships to the Black Sea to try to deter Putin from further escalation, essentially centre on preventing the potential genocide of the Ukrainian people.

What could change the situation?

Nato has already insisted it will not enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, again because this would likely result in a Europe-wide conflict.

The only scenario which would likely see this change is if Putin significantly ramps up his onslaught and forces Nato's hand. He has already put Russia's nuclear arsenal on alert and, if he inches closer to the red button, this would leave Nato no choice.