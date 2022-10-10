Families shout protests as Air France and Airbus plead not guilty over 2009 plane crash that killed three Irish doctors

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury arrives to the trial of Airbus and Air France companies, at the Paris courthouse, in Paris (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

CEO of Air France Anne Rigail, center right, arrives to the trial of Airbus and Air France companies, at the Paris courthouse, in Paris (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

A man holds a placard reading: "The French justice, 13 years too late" prior to the start of the trial of Airbus and Air France companies, at the Paris courthouse, in Paris today.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Air France and Airbus have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter over the 2009 crash of an A330 jetliner, which killed everyone onboard, including three Irish women.

The chief executives of both companies submitted the plea after the names of all 228 victims were read out at the Paris Criminal Court, where the historic manslaughter trial opened today.

Families of several victims shouted protests including "shame" and "too little, too late" as Air France Chief Executive CEO and then Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury expressed condolences in opening statements in the nine-week trial.

Relatives are demanding justice 13 years after an A330 passenger jet ploughed into the Atlantic, killing everyone on board.

The heads of both companies stood in silence in front of a Paris judge as officials read out the names of all 228 people who died when AF447 vanished during a night-time equatorial storm en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris on June 1, 2009.

Three Irish women – Dr Eithne Walls (28) from Co. Down, Dr Aisling Butler (26) of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and Dr Jane Deasy (27) from Dublin – were among those killed in the crash.

Families representing some of the 33 nationalities onboard, who were mainly French, Brazilians and Germans, crowded into the Paris Criminal Court after a series of legal setbacks.

"Thirteen years we have been waiting for this day and we have prepared for a long time," said Daniele Lamy, who lost her son in the French national airline's worst accident.

After a two-year search for the A330's black boxes using remote submarines, investigators found pilots had responded clumsily to a problem involving iced-up speed sensors and lurched into a freefall without responding to "stall" alerts.

But France's BEA accident agency also revealed earlier discussions between Air France and Airbus about the reliability of the probes, and made dozens of safety recommendations from cockpit design to training and search-and-rescue.

Experts say the relative roles of pilot or sensor error will be key to the trial, exposing a battle that has split France's aeronautical elite.

Airbus blames pilot error for the crash while the flag carrier claims confusing alarms overwhelmed the pilots.

Lawyers warned against allowing the long-awaited trial - which is going ahead after a decision to abandon the case was overturned - to sideline family members represented on day one.

"It's a trial where the victims must remain at the centre of debate. We don't want Airbus or Air France to turn this trial into a conference of engineers," said lawyer Sebastien Busy.

It is the first time French companies face trial for "involuntary manslaughter" following an air crash. Victims' families say individual managers should also be in the dock.

Relatives also brushed off the maximum fine of €225,000 each company could receive - equivalent to just two minutes of pre-COVID revenue for Airbus or five minutes of passenger revenue for the airline. Undisclosed larger sums have also been made in compensation or out-of-court settlements.

"It's not the €225,000 that will worry them. It's their reputations...that's what's at stake for (Air France and Airbus)," said families lawyer Alain Jakubowicz.

"For us it is about something else, the truth...and ensuring lessons are learned from all these great catastrophes. This trial is about restoring a human dimension," he told reporters.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury and Air France CEO Anne Rigail took their seats shortly before the start of the trial, which runs until December 8. Special workers trained in helping accident victims helped relatives while translators handed out headsets.

PILOT TRAINING

AF447 sparked a rethink about training and technology and is seen as one of a handful of accidents that changed aviation, including industry-wide improvements in handling lost control.

Centre-stage is the mystery of why the crew of three, with more than 20,000 hours of flying experience between them, failed to understand that their modern jet had lost lift or "stalled".

That required the basic manoeuvre of pushing the nose down instead of yanking it up as they did for much of the fatal four-minute plunge towards the Atlantic in a radar dead-zone.

France's BEA has said the crew responded incorrectly to the icing problem, but also did not have training needed to fly manually at high altitude after the autopilot dropped out.

It also highlighted inconsistent signals from a display called the flight director, which has since been redesigned to switch itself off in such events to avoid confusion.

Neither company commented ahead of the trial.