Fatalities reported after shots fired inside German church

Armed police officers near the scene of a shooting in Hamburg (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP) — © Jonas Walzberg

One or more people opened fire in a church in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, authorities said, and local media reported that several people were killed.

The Hamburg city government said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district.

Police previously said on Twitter that a large operation was under way in the next-door Alsterdorf district. The area is a few miles north of the central area of Hamburg, which is Germany’s second-biggest city.

The German news agency dpa reported that “several” people were dead and some injured, but did not give precise figures.

Further details on what happened were not immediately available.