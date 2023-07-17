Five killed as small plane crashes into hangar during bad weather in Poland

The tail of a Cessna 208 plane sticks out of a hangar at a skydiving centre in Chrcynno, central Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Five people were killed and eight injured when a Cessna 208 plane crashed into a hangar at a skydiving centre in bad weather in central Poland, rescuers have said.

The plane’s pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather were killed in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno, firefighters’ spokesperson Monika Nowakowska-Brynda said.

Another eight people were injured, two of them seriously, she said.

The tail of a Cessna 208 plane sticks out of a hangar after it crashed there in bad weather in Chrcynno, central Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

A child was among the injured, provincial governor Sylwester Dabrowski said.

Chrcynno is about 28 miles north-west of Warsaw.

Firefighters and air ambulances took injured victims to local hospitals in the Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki area.

Rescuers were still checking the hangar for additional victims, said Katarzyna Urbanowska, another spokesperson for local firefighters.

Prosecutors and police are investigating the cause of the accident.

It was the worst accident related to skydiving in Poland since 2014 when 11 people were killed as a small plane crashed in Topolow, near the southern city of Czestochowa.