Five men on board missing Titan sub dead after 'catastrophic implosion'

The five men aboard the vessel are believed dead

Details such as the propeller, shoes and unopened champagne bottles are part of a hge section of debros surrounding the ship. Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

The bow section of the Titanic is still unmistakenly recognisable in the scan. Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

The Titan submersible has five people on board: (from left) OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada

All five men on board the missing Titan sub have died, the head of the rescue operation said tonight.

Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US coastguard told a press conference there had been a "catastrophic implosion”, killing those on board instantly.

It marks a tragic conclusion to a story that had gripped the world since the vessel disappeared on Sunday.

A remote operating vehicle from the vessel Horizon Artic found the tail cone of the Titan submersible approximately 1600ft from the bow of the Titanic wreck, along with additional debris, which is consistent with a “catastrophic implosion” of the vessel.

Oceangate, the company which owned the missing sub, said it now believed the five men on board the missing vessel “have sadly been lost.”

British billionaire Hamish Harding (58) was among the victims, alongside Pakistani-British business adviser Shahzada Dawood (48) and his son Suleman (19), who also reside in the UK.

Former French Navy diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet (77) was piloting the submersible. Mr Nargeolet has family in Cork, including a grandson being educated in the city and two adult children.

Stockton Rush (61), the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions which owns the submersible, was also on board.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” the company said.

“Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time.

“We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly said the fate of the submersible was “tragic news.”

Posting on Twitter, he said: “Tragic news that those on the Titan submersible, including three British citizens, have been lost following an international search operation.

“The UK government is closely supporting the families affected and expresses our deepest condolences.”

Rear Admiral John Mauger said he cannot confirm whether the US Coast Guard will be able to recover the bodies of the five passengers on board the Titan sub.

"This is an incredibly unforgiving environment," he added.

Earlier, a rescue expert who is friends with two men lost on the missing submersible Titan said his “worst fears have been realised” after the debris was found in the search site.

David Mearns is friends with Mr Harding and Mr Nargeole.

"Two friends of mine are gone," Mr Mearns told Sky News.

Mr Mearns added that the term ‘debris field’ would not be used unless “there’s no chance of a recovery of the men alive”.

"A debris field implies a break-up of the submersible... that really sort of indicates what is the worst-case scenario, which is a catastrophic failure and generally that's an implosion,” he said.

"The only saving grace is that it would have been immediate - literally in milliseconds - and the men wouldn't have known what was happening."

More ships and expertise were scrambled on Thursday to help find the missing deep-sea vessel and the five men on board.

Titan was lost on Sunday about 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Amid a frantic rescue effort, assistance from the Royal Air Force had been due to arrive in St John's on Thursday after it confirmed a request was received overnight for help with movement of additional commercial equipment.

Two RAF planes, a C-17 Globemaster and A400 Atlas, departed RAF Lossiemouth in north-east Scotland on Thursday.

A British submariner and equipment from a UK firm had also been sent to help the search at the request of the US Coastguard, Downing Street said.

Royal Navy submariner Lieutenant Commander Richard Kantharia, who was on exchange with the US Navy, has been seconded to the search and rescue team.

Rear Adm Mauger said there were nine vessels on the scene at present, as the search for more details continues.

"We have medical personnel on the scene, we have other technicians on scene, and we will begin to demobilise personnel and vessels from the scene over the course of the next 24 hours," he said.

"This is an incredibly difficult and dangerous environment to work in."

He added: "On behalf of the US Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families.

"I can only imagine what this has been like for them.

"Additionally, we have been in close contact with the French and British consuls general to ensure that they are fully apprised and that their concerns are being fully addressed.

"The outpouring of support during this highly complex search operation has been robust and immensely appreciated."

Titanic director James Cameron, who has famously visited the wreck 33 times, has said “many people in the community were concerned about this sub.”

Speaking to ABC, he said: “I’ve been down there many times… I know the wreck site very well… I understand the engineering problems associated with building this type of vehicle and all the safety protocols…”

He added that he was “struck by the similarity” between the two disasters.

“This is a mature art and many people in the community were concerned about the sub… I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result.”

Aaron Newman is an investor in OceanGate; the company that operates the craft, which usually serves as a tourist or research vessel.

He claimed Titan was designed to return to the surface after 24 hours.

Guests are believed to pay around $250,000 (about £195,000) to take the underwater voyage see the Titanic wreck, which lies 12,500ft beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

Mr Newman visited the site on the vessel in 2021. Titan is held underwater by ballast — heavy weights that helps with a vessel’s stability — built to be automatically released after 24 hours to send the sub to the surface, Newman said.

On Thursday, the president of the Explorers Club criticised the time taken to get support needed to rescue the missing Titanic submersible.

The Explorers Club is a professional society dedicated to the advancement of field research and scientific exploration. Founded in New York City in 1904, it has served as a meeting point for explorers and scientists worldwide ever since.

