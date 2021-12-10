Former Armagh GAA star Oisin McConville launches appeal to support women and girls affected by Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Oisín McConville gives a Gaelic football skills training session to young Palestinian refugees in the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem. Photo: Garry Walsh/Trócaire

Former Armagh GAA star Oisin McConville has launched Trocaire’s Christmas Appeal in support of women and girls whose lives have been traumatised due to hostilities in war-torn Gaza.

The longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Covid-19 are having a dire impact on women facing domestic violence, poverty and mental health issues, the charity said.

Speaking at the unveiling of a banner at St Mary’s Church in Belfast, McConville said his memories of a visit with Trocaire to Gaza two years ago are still fresh.

“More than a third of women living in Gaza suffer violence at the hands of their husbands. Women in Gaza have been disempowered, and they need our support to help get their lives back on track,” he said.

“I recall arriving in Gaza and feeling like entering a prison with high walls, barbed wire and cameras. Once I passed through border controls, Gaza was an assault on the senses. The heat, the smells, the overwhelming poverty and the obvious scars of war and oppression.”

McConville, a trained counsellor, is appealing to people here to stand with the women of Gaza by donating to Trocaire’s Christmas Appeal.

Trocaire’s head of region in Northern Ireland, said all support will provide a lifeline to the women of Gaza this Christmas.