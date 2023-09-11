Former Pakistani cricketer sentenced to 12 years over bounty on far-right figure

Geert Wilders was present as the court delivered its verdict (AP)

A Dutch court has sentenced a former Pakistani cricketer to 12 years in prison over allegations that he incited people to kill firebrand anti-Islam legislator Geert Wilders.

Khalid Latif, 37, stood accused of offering a bounty of some 21,000 euro (£18,000) to anybody who killed Mr Wilders.

Latif did not appear in the high-security courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport for the trial and he was not represented by a lawyer.

He is believed to be in Pakistan, which has no extradition agreement with the Netherlands.

Throughout the trial, Latif was not identified by name, but prosecutors said in a statement that a video posted online in 2018 showed a famous Pakistan cricketer offering the money for killing Mr Wilders.

The politician himself identified the suspect as Latif.

“The court has now ruled that a long-term unconditional term of imprisonment is the only suitable punishment for these types of offences,” a statement said.

Dutch legislator Mr Wilders, who was present for the verdict, has lived under round-the-clock protection for years because of repeated threats to his life sparked by his fierce criticism of Islam.

The alleged bounty offer came after Mr Wilders said he would organise a competition of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. Many Muslims consider any depictions of Muhammad to be blasphemous.

Ultimately, the contest did not go ahead, but the plan sparked outrage in the Muslim world.

An international warrant has been issued for Latif’s arrest.

Dutch prosecutors have said that they had been trying to contact him since 2018, first as a witness and then to answer the charges. However, they said they had not received any reply from the Pakistani authorities.

In 2017, Latif, 37, was banned for five years from all forms of cricket for his role in a match-fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League.