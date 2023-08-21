Former president Donald Trump’s bond set at 200,000 dollars in Georgia case

Donald Trump’s bond has been set at 200,000 US dollars (£157,000) in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed on Monday.

The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Mr Trump’s defence lawyers.

Mr Trump was charged last week in the case alongside 18 allies. It is the fourth criminal case against the former president, who is campaigning to reclaim the White House in 2024.

Meanwhile, Federal prosecutors have objected to the April 2026 trial date proposed by lawyers for Mr Trump in the case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn the election results.

Rioters loyal to Donald Trump rally at the US Capitol in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a court filing that Mr Trump’s lawyers last week had exaggerated the amount of material that they would need to sift through in order to be ready for trial.

In suggesting an April 2026 trial date, defence lawyers said they had been provided by prosecutors with 11.5 million pages of potential evidence to review.

But prosecutors said much of that includes duplicate pages or information that is already public, such as documents from the House committee that investigated the January 6 riot at the US Capitol as well as copies of Mr Trump’s social media posts.

“In cases such as this one, the burden of reviewing discovery cannot be measured by page count alone, and comparisons to the height of the Washington Monument and the length of a Tolstoy novel are neither helpful nor insightful; in fact, comparisons such as those are a distraction from the issue at hand — which is determining what is required to prepare for trial,” prosecutors wrote.

Mr Smith’s team has proposed a January 2, 2024 trial date.