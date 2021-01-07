Four dead after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

The violence came after Mr Trump urged protesters outside the White House to march to the Capitol building.

Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A crowd of Trump supporters gather outside as seen from inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress will hold a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. The joint session was disrupted as the Trump supporters breached the Capitol building. (Photo by Cheriss May/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump mob storms the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A group of pro-Trump protesters climb the walls of the Capitol Building after storming the West lawn on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A member of a pro-Trump mob shatters a window with his fist from inside the Capitol Building after breaking into it on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Members of the National Guard and the Washington D.C. police stand guard to keep demonstrators away from the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

U.S. Capitol Police hold protesters at gun-point near the House Chamber inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Lawmakers prepare to evacuate the the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A demonstrator talks to police over a barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Supporters of President Donald Trump puts water in his eyes after U.S. Capitol Police deployed a chemical agent outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A police officer has eyes flushed with water after a confrontation with demonstrators, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A woman is helped up by police during a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump mob enters the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A protester screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building during demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Demonstrators try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Vice President Mike Pence walks off the House floor as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

*** BESTPIX *** WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A Washington DC police officer walks through the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A violent mob loyal to Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and forced legislators into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Joe Biden from replacing Mr Trump in the White House.

The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and don gas masks, while police tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes to unfold in a seat of American political power.

A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence. Police said three other people died from medical emergencies.

The rioters were egged on by Mr Trump, who had spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and urged his supporters to descend on Washington to protest against Congress’s formal approval of Mr Biden’s victory.

Some Republican legislators were in the midst of raising objections to the results on his behalf when the proceedings were abruptly halted by the mob.

The protests and the Republican election objections exposed the depths of the divisions that have coursed through the country during Mr Trump’s four years in office.

On Thursday morning, Mr Trump pledged there will be an orderly transition after Congress formally validated Mr Biden’s victory, but the support Mr Trump received for his efforts to overturn the election results have badly strained the nation’s democratic safeguards.

Congress reconvened in the evening, legislators condemning the protests that defaced the Capitol and vowing to finish confirming the electoral college vote for Mr Biden.

Vice president Mike Pence, reopening the Senate, directly addressed the demonstrators, saying: “You did not win.”

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said the “failed insurrection” underscored legislators’ duty to finish the count. Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would show the world “what America is made of” with the outcome.

Violent protesters storm the Capitol (John Minchillo/AP)

The president had given his supporters a boost into action on Wednesday morning at a rally outside the White House, where he urged them to march to the Capitol.

He spent much of the afternoon in his private dining room off the Oval Office watching scenes of the violence on television. At the urging of his staff, he reluctantly issued a pair of tweets and a taped video telling his supporters it was time to “go home in peace” — yet he still said he backed their cause.

Hours later, Twitter for the first time time locked his account, demanded that he remove tweets excusing violence and threatened “permanent suspension”.

A sombre president-elect Biden, two weeks away from being inaugurated, said American democracy was “under unprecedented assault”, a sentiment echoed by many in Congress, including some Republicans. Former President George W Bush said he watched the events in “disbelief and dismay”.

The Capitol building has for centuries been the scene of protests and occasional violence, but Wednesday’s events were particularly astounding because they unfolded at least initially with the implicit blessing of the president, and because of the underlying goal of overturning the results of a free and fair presidential election.

Tensions were already running high when legislators gathered early on Wednesday afternoon for the constitutionally mandated counting of the electoral college results, in which Mr Biden defeated Mr Trump, 306-232.

Mr Trump spent the lead-up to the proceedings publicly hectoring Mr Pence, who had a largely ceremonial role, to aid the effort to throw out the results. He tweeted: “Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”

But Mr Pence, in a statement shortly before presiding, defied Mr Trump, saying he could not claim “unilateral authority” to reject the electoral votes that make Mr Biden president.

In the aftermath, several Republicans dropped their objections to the election, including senator Kelly Loeffler, who lost her bid for re-election on Tuesday.

People shelter in the House gallery (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Earlier, protesters had fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls, many without masks during the Covid-19 crisis.

Legislators were told to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks after tear gas was used in the Capitol Rotunda. Some House members tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.

The woman who was killed was part of a crowd breaking down the doors to a barricaded room where armed officers stood on the other side, police said. She was shot in the chest by Capitol police and taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

City police said three other people died from medical emergencies during the long protest on and around the Capitol grounds.