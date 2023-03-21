Funeral details for Derry teacher killed in cycling accident in Middle East announced

The funeral of teacher and talented athlete Caina Healey who died in a cycling accident in the United Arab Emirates will take place in Londonderry this week.

The 35-year-old’s remains will be reposing at her late family home in the city from Wednesday afternoon.

A Requiem Mass will be held at St Eugene's Cathedral at 10am on Friday morning before Ms Healey is laid to rest in the City Cemetery.

"Beloved daughter of Brian and Nuala,” the funeral notice states.

"Loving sister of Maureen and Mark.

"A much loved partner of Lauren.

"Dearest sister-in-law of Niamh and a precious aunty to Baby Fiachra.

"Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of her wider family circle, friends and neighbours both in Derry and in Abu Dhabi.”

The family has asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The PE teacher, who had lived in the Middle East for several years, was struck by a car while cycling to work in Al Taweelah in Abu Dhabi last Wednesday.

The Irish Embassy in the UAE said: "We are devastated by the loss of a dear member of our community in Abu Dhabi, Caina Healey. An incredible athlete, a caring teacher and a loving friend to many. Caina was a shining light that left us far too soon."

Adrian Frost, principal of Amity International School where she worked, said Ms Healy "had an immense impact on the lives of her students and colleagues".

"Many of her students attribute their achievements, their character and their values to the instruction and coaching that they received from her," he added.

"Over the past three days, I have heard affirmations from all over the city of the high regard in which she was held. The loss we feel is keenly felt not just within our own school community, but all across the city."

Ms Healey was well known in the Abu Dhabi triathlon scene and had qualified to represent the UAE in the half Ironman World Championships in Finland later this year.

She was also an accomplished swimmer, Irish dancer and football player.

The UAE Triathlon Federation described Ms Healey was a "remarkable athlete who set the bar high for female triathletes".

"We remember her as a tenacious competitor who always pushed herself to the limit and inspired others to do the same," it said.

"Caina recently placed third in the Bahrain Half Ironman, first in the Muscat Half Ironman relay, and had qualified to represent Team UAE in the Half Ironman World Championship 2023.

"Caina was an exceptional educator who touched the lives of many students, and her passing is a great loss to Amity International School and the community.

"Her passion and dedication to education were evident in the way she inspired and supported her pupils, giving her time freely and regularly going above and beyond.

"Her contributions to the school's sports program were invaluable.

"It is saddening to think that such a kind and generous person could be taken from us so unexpectedly. The absence of Caina will undoubtedly be felt by the entire triathlon and education community. However, her spirit, legacy, and the positive impact she had on so many lives will endure."