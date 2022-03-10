Generous Belfast Telegraph readers help to boost Unicef appeal to over £5m

A Unicef appeal which is being supported by Belfast Telegraph readers has raised more than £5m for children caught up in Russia’s bloody and devastating invasion of Ukraine.

Millions of pounds were donated in less than a week after the charity launched an appeal.

News reports, videos and images from Ukraine have laid bare the unimaginable suffering being endured as children and babies are caught up in the unrelenting bloodshed.

Vladimir Putin’s troops are indiscriminately targeting civilians and civil buildings.

In the latest senseless attack, a maternity hospital in Mariupol was bombed on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it an “atrocity” and said children had been trapped under the rubble.

Last week, the Belfast Telegraph appealed to readers to support Unicef’s crucial humanitarian work. Belfast Telegraph editor-in-chief Eoin Brannigan said: “The people of Ukraine are suffering.

“The rest of the world has looked on in horror as their cities have been destroyed, sending over a million refugees fleeing for safety and leaving thousands of civilians dead.

“Sadly, those figures will only increase. But we can help. The Belfast Telegraph is asking you to support the people of Ukraine in their hour of need.

“Please donate what you can to Unicef, who need funds to provide access to basic services including water and sanitation, immunisation and healthcare, schooling and learning, psychosocial support, and emergency cash assistance for up to 7.5m children.”

Unicef thanked people for the efforts but warned it needed more to continue its vital work.

To donate, visit unicef.uk/ukrainedonate