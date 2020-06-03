George Floyd death: Hundreds of Belfast protestors vow to make NI racism free zone

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Shade Fairley and Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Shade Fairley as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Layla with a sign around her neck as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Shade Fairley and Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Shade Fairley and Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Shade Fairley and Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Shade Fairley and Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Cuthbert Tura Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Cuthbert Tura Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Cuthbert Tura Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Cuthbert Tura Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Laura O'Neill (35), daughters Shannon (20) with the bow, Courtney (20) with blonde hair, Africa (13), Mason (9) and Tamara (2) as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Jolene Francis as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Laura O'Neill (35), daughters Shannon (20) with the bow, Courtney (20) with blonde hair, Africa (13), Mason (9) and Tamara (2) as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Jolene Francis as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Tamara O'Neill (2) as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Tamara O'Neill (2) as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Tamara O'Neill (2) as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Layla with a sign around her neck as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Layla with a sign around her neck as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Hundreds of protestors at Belfast City Hall vowed to make Northern Ireland a racism free zone on Wednesday.

The demonstration was one of many taking place in cities across the UK and Ireland to condemn the death of African American George Floyd who died in police custody last week.

Referencing a video of a police officer kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for several minutes, there were emotional scenes as the crowd in Belfast chanted “I can’t breathe” and “black lives matter”.

Queen’s University student Joelene Francis (23) organised the demonstration, and said Northern Ireland was not exempt from racial prejudice.

“I think it’s absolutely brilliant that it has hit a chord here because at the end of the day Northern Ireland is no stranger to conflict,” she said.

“Racism is an issue in Northern Ireland, there may not be explicit displays of it but I think it’s the more implicit, internal biases that are more hurtful especially as a woman of colour.

“It might just be not getting a job because of the colour of your skin, it might be someone looking at you funny in a certain night club for example.”

Jolene Francis as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

She continued: “There can be a lot of expectations as a young woman of colour at a predominantly white university like Queen’s.

“I think it’s time that Queen’s itself takes a look at itself and diversifies. There needs to be more women and people of colour in higher positions.

“I don’t see anyone at the university that looks or sounds like me.”

“I also think we need to manage our school curriculums as well and teach colonialism the way it happened in history, that’s very important to raise awareness of.”

Asked about the obvious lack of social distancing in place in the crowd, she said: “As much as I think that Covid-19 and social distancing are a social responsibility, it’s also our social responsibility to speak up against injustice and racial discrimination.

“But I’m not saying that one is more important than the other.”

Laura O'Neill (35), daughters Shannon (20) with the bow, Courtney (20) with blonde hair, Africa (13), Mason (9) and Tamara (2) as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Also attending was Laura O’Neill (35) from Belfast, who has three children who are mixed race.

“I’m here to stand up for them so they have equal rights when they’re older,” she said.

“You do get racism in Northern Ireland. My 13-year-old daughter has had racist comments and been spat on.

“Racism isn’t acknowledged here and it seems to be brushed under the carpet but it’s really amazing to see the support here today.”

Pastor Goodness Ngcobo (55) has lived in Belfast for 12 years, and said she was overwhelmed by the support on show.

“Racism is in Northern Ireland, probably in a hidden way, but it is there. It’s not as extreme as it is in the United States but today we can see a positive change in attitudes and I thank people here a lot for that.”

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Siblings Michael and Jacinta Hamley, aged 24 and 23, from Belfast said they wanted to show solidarity with the black community.

Michael said: “The racism shown in America is also happening in the UK and we should be standing against that."

Jacinta added: “There’s a lot you can do to show your support online, but to actually come out in person really shows your dedication to the cause.

“I think there’s something really important about being together in act of solidarity like this.”