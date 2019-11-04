Golden Globes to honour Ellen DeGeneres with TV special achievement award

Ellen DeGeneres is a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The Golden Globe Awards is to honour talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres with its new TV special achievement trophy.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said on Monday that the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B DeMille Award — will go to DeGeneres, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee.

The HFPA is proud to announce that three-time Golden Globe® nominee Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award for her outstanding contributions to the television medium, during the 77th Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/hYJXx1d8WM — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) November 4, 2019

It is given annually to honour someone “who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen”.

The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Burnett herself.

In a statement, association president Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as “a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit”.

