Grandees of Democratic Party pay tribute to 'visionary' John Hume

Some of the biggest names in the US's Democratic Party paid tribute to the late John Hume on St Patrick's Day yesterday.

Former US president Bill Clinton, his wife and ex-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi spoke of their admiration for the former SDLP leader in a virtual broadcast from Washington DC.

The pre-recorded segment was introduced by Bono, who famously invited Mr Hume and fellow Good Friday Agreement architect David Trimble to share the stage with his band during a Belfast concert held on the cusp of the peace deal being signed.

Mr Hume, who died last August, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, along with Lord Trimble, for his efforts to build peace.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also contributed to the tributes, along with retired party colleague Mark Durkan and former SDLP deputy leader Brid Rogers, as well as the UUP's Mike Nesbitt, former Irish President Mary McAleese and Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Mr Eastwood said Mr Hume would be spoken about in the same way as historic Irish leaders such as Daniel O'Connell and Charles Stewart Parnell.

Mr Martin said that he was proud to participate in the transatlantic tribute, describing the late politician as having the "heart of a lion".

"We were lucky to have him and we will treasure his memory," the Taoiseach added.

Mr Hume's grandchildren read a poem written by his son, Aidan, in memory of his father, who also featured in the broadcast.

Musician Phil Coulter performed Mr Hume's favourite song, The Town I Loved So Well, written in homage to Derry in the city's Guildhall.

Mr Clinton said it was thanks to Mr Hume and people like him that a generation of young people had grown up away from the shadow of the Troubles.

"He treated everyone as a human being, someone who could agree that they wanted their children and grandchildren to grow up free from the horrors of sectarian violence," he said.

Recalling their 1994 visit to Northern Ireland, which included a peace rally in Derry, Mrs Clinton said that through his tireless efforts and "dogged determination", Mr Hume had brought others along with him on the road to peace.

"John was a visionary who believed that what we have in common is far more important than what divides us," she said.

The broadcast finished with a recording of Mr Hume singing Danny Boy.