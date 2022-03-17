Greens urge Northern Ireland Executive to help Kilroot power station to stop using Russian coal

Green Party calls for bans but not at the expense of environmental safety

The UK must extend sanctions to include Russian oil, gas and coal, the Green Party NI has said.

Belfast councillor Brian Smyth said the Executive should work with Kilroot, one of Northern Ireland’s key power stations that currently uses Russian coal, to enable them to move away from importing fossil fuels from Russia.

A huge shipment of Russian coal arrived in Belfast Harbour at the weekend, although this was not destined for Kilroot, which said its last shipment was on February 5, before the invasion of Ukraine.

The power station has said that it is normally required to buy Russian coal for environmental reasons, as it is lower in sulphur.

It said it has contingency plans in place for alternative sources of coal, but this requires changing the plant’s permit, which currently prevents it from using more harmful high-sulphur coal from other countries.

Mr Smyth said that the current situation must not lead to environmental regulations been weakened. “People are already dying because of our dirty air. One in 24 deaths in Belfast is caused by pollution. We cannot afford for this situation to get worse,” he said.

“Russia is not the only international producer of low-sulphur coal, so there are no environmental excuses for not ending the importation of Russian coal to Northern Ireland.”

However, Mr Smyth said that “the cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine has demonstrated the problems with our dependency on fossil fuels, whatever country they come from”.

“It’s time we ended our dependency on fossil fuels and imposed a windfall tax on the fossil fuel companies which are profiteering from the cost-of-living crisis. It’s time the Executive properly invested in renewables, creating well-paid green jobs, cutting emissions and driving down energy prices.”

James Orr, NI director of environmental group the Friends of the Earth, said there are no easy options. Fossil fuels are funding the invasion of Ukraine, he said, and there are only hard choices about imports. “This just shows how broken our energy system is here, that we are till totally dependent on dirty fossil fuels.”

All of Northern Ireland’s oil, gas and coal is currently imported.

While sulphur is “of course is a big issue”, Mr Orr questioned how ‘clean’ one form of coal is over another, when taking into account factors such as extraction, shipping, human rights and social impact.

Meanwhile, Stormont’s Economy Committee has heard demands for answers over what exactly the policy is on the importation of Russian coal amid confusion over its use by Kilroot Power Station.

The economy committee was responding to the revelations in the Belfast Telegraph, that the power station wants to switch to non-Russian suppliers but cannot do so because of licensing requirements imposed by Stormont.

East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson, whose constituency includes the facility, said he was “very disappointed” to hear the Department for the Economy had no comment and is passing the buck to the Department of Agriculture.

“They have to get out of their silos and do their job,” the Alliance MLA said.

Mr Dickson said he realised the station is required to burn low sulphur coal but added “Russia is not the only supplier. It might be the cheapest but it is not the only one”.

The MLA added the ships carrying Russian coal and arriving in Belfast appear to be operating under flags of convenience and noted there was “a lack of clarity” on this situation from Westminster.

“These ships are not welcome but the reality is work needs to be done to work out all the consequences,” the MLA argued.

Mr Dickson noted there may be contractual issues surrounding the purchase and delivery of the coal.

But he added other EU nations can provide the cleaner coal, though it will be more expensive due to its safety and working standards compared to Russia.

He described standards in Russian mines as “appalling and rock bottom”, prompting DUP MLA Keith Buchanan to note that if it is wrong to buy Russian coal now, it should have been wrong “six weeks ago, three months ago”.

The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole wants the committee to seek clarity from the relevant government departments, including what instructions they are receiving from the UK Government given energy supplies are not subject to sanctions.

Mike Nesbitt, of the Ulster Unionists, also wants answers from Belfast Harbour, particularly as members of Belfast City Council sit on Board of Commissioners.