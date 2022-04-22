‘Home sweet home’ – Cristiano Ronaldo shares first picture of baby girl

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a moving first picture of his baby daughter following the death of his newborn son.

In a statement online on Thursday, Ronaldo shared a picture of the family with the new arrival thanked his fans for their “kind words” and “support” following the death of his baby boy.

The 37-year-old, who has four older children, announced last October that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins.

However on Monday, the sad death of his newborn son was announced.

On his social media post today, Ronaldo said it was “time to be grateful” for the couple's new baby girl.

The statement said: “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.”

“Your support is very important, and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

A statement from Ronaldo and Rodriguez on Monday said the death of their baby boy was "the greatest pain that any parents can feel".

A fan-led minute's applause was held at Anfield during Tuesday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United, which Ronaldo missed following his son's death.

Ronaldo thanked the Anfield crowd for their show of compassion and respect.

"Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Ronaldo wrote on Instagram: "One world... One sport... One global family... Thanks, Anfield,” he said.

Ronaldo became a father for the first time in June 2010 to his son, Cristiano Jr. and then became father to twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo, born in June 2017 in the United States.

Ms Rodriguez then gave birth to the Manchester United forward’s fourth child, Alana Martina, in 2017.