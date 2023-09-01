Hong Kong and other parts of China grind to near halt as typhoon approaches

A woman’s umbrella is blown at the seaside as Typhoon Saola hits Hong Kong (Daniel Ceng/AP)

Most of Hong Kong and other parts of southern China have ground to a near standstill – with classes and flights cancelled as powerful Typhoon Saola approaches.

Many workers have stayed at home and pupils in various cities have seen the start of their school year postponed until next week.

Trading on Hong Kong’s stock market has been suspended and hundreds of people were stranded at the airport after about 460 flights were axed in the key regional business and travel hub.

Rail authorities in mainland China halted all trains entering or leaving Guangdong province from Friday night to Saturday evening, state television CCTV reported.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a number 10 hurricane signal, the highest warning under the city’s weather system.

It is the first number 10 warning since Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong in 2018.

A man sleeps on the rooftop of a residential building in Hong Kong ahead of the typhoon making landfall (Daniel Ceng/AP)

The observatory said Saola — with maximum sustained winds of 121mph — came its closest to the financial hub at about 11pm (4pm UK time), skirting about 19 miles south of the city’s Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district.

The storm’s eyewall, which surrounds its eye, is moving across the city at night, “posing a high threat” to the territory, it said.

It expects winds will gradually weaken on Saturday as the typhoon moves west along the coast away from Hong Kong.

The observatory has warned of serious flooding in coastal areas and said the maximum water level might be similar to when Mangkhut felled trees and tore scaffolding off buildings in the city.

In recent months, China has experienced some of its heaviest rains and deadliest flooding in years in various regions, with scores killed, including in outlying mountainous parts of the capital, Beijing.

As Hong Kong braced on Friday for heavy rains and strong winds, about 400 people sought refuge at temporary shelters and ferry and bus services were halted.

Super Typhoon Saola is seen from a Challenger 605 fixed-wing aircraft dispatched by the Government Flying Service near Hong Kong on Friday (Information Services Department/AP)

Residents of low-lying areas placed sandbags at their doors to prevent their homes from being flooded.

Dozens of trees were knocked down and seven people were injured and sought treatment at hospitals.

Classes at all schools will remain suspended on Saturday.

But some residents, including security guard Shirley Ng, still had to go to work on Friday.

Ms Ng said people were stocking up on food to prepare for the storm.

“I just hope that the typhoon won’t cause causalities,” she said.

Weather authorities in the nearby gambling hub of Macao also warned of flooding, forecasting that water levels might reach five feet in low-lying areas on Saturday morning.

The cross-border bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macao and Zhuhai city was closed on Friday.

A man with an umbrella struggles against strong winds and rain in Hong Kong (Daniel Ceng/AP)

Macao leader Ho Iat Seng ordered a halt to casino operations.

In the technology and finance hub of Shenzhen, just to the north of Hong Kong, the emergency management bureau ordered a suspension of work, business and public transport.

Use of motorways in the city was banned for everyone except rescue crews.

China’s National Meteorological Administration said Saola could make landfall in coastal areas from Taishan city in Guangdong province to Shenzhen early on Saturday, or just skim across those regions.

Another storm, Haikui, is gradually moving toward eastern China.

Coupled with the influence of Saola, parts of Guangdong, Fujian and Zhejiang provinces will experience strong winds and heavy rains, the meteorological administration said.

It predicts Haikui will hit Taiwan’s east coast on Sunday.

Saola passed just south of Taiwan on Wednesday before turning towards mainland China, with its outer bands hitting the island’s southern cities with torrential rain.

The typhoon also lashed the Philippines earlier this week, displacing tens of thousands of people in the northern part of the islands because of flooding.