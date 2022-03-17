Hundreds inside theatre wrecked in Russian airstrike

Casualty numbers remain unclear as Ukrainian President thanks Taoiseach for support and asks US for more help

Wreckage: A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in Kharkiv. Credit: Andrew Marienko/AP

Russian forces have destroyed a theatre where hundreds of people were sheltering, Ukrainian officials said last night.

Mariupol city council said the building was hit by an airstrike, but there was no immediate information on casualties.

In Kyiv, residents huddled in homes and shelters during a city-wide curfew that runs until tomorrow morning as Russia shelled areas in and around the city, including a residential neighbourhood a couple of miles from the presidential palace.

A 12-storey apartment building in central Kyiv erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.

Ten people were killed while queuing for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukrainian officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, went before the US Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbour and 9/11, pleaded for more weapons and tougher sanctions, saying: “We need you right now.”

Mr Zelensky also offered his condolences to the Taoiseach over the death of Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski.

Both Mr Zelensky and Micheal Martin tweeted they had spoken the day after the camerman was killed in Russian shelling.

During a 20-minute scheduled call, Mr Martin told Mr Zelensky that Ireland would show its support in any way it could.

Urging that pressure be kept up on Russia, it is understood that Mr Zelensky was very appreciative of the support from Ireland, including its visa waiver scheme and a display of solidarity to mark St Patrick’s Day.

He also offered sympathies to the family of Mr Zakrzewski.

It is understood the Taoiseach told Mr Zelensky: “From the people of Ireland, the admiration of you and your people is very high. We, as a government, reflect that. They are behind you.”

Mr Zakrzewska’s Dublin-based mother Marie-Ange has said she plans to bring her son’s remains home to Ireland, but the first step will be to get him to Poland. His widow Michelle has travelled there to assist with the effort.

Mr Zakrzewska’s mother said she was trying “not to think about it” and to “just keep going”.

She said the reaction to her son’s death had been “mad” and that it had put a human face on the war for Irish citizens.

“My son in New York, he has been getting calls from the media over there. He said the reaction from all of Pierre’s colleague has been amazing,” she added.

Ms Zakrzewska said all of her son’s colleagues had talked about his kind nature and how good he was to work with.

She said her son “always wanted to be a journalist, photographer, saving the world”.

Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” in his sharpest condemnation of the Russian leader since the invasion began.

He also announced his administration was sending an additional $800m (3608m) in military aid to Ukraine, including more anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons and drones.

Elsewhere, international pressure against the Kremlin mounted and its isolation deepened as the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, ordered Russia to stop attacking Ukraine, though there was little hope it would comply.

The 47-nation Council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, has also expelled Russia.

While Moscow’s ground advance on the Ukrainian capital appeared largely stalled last night, Mr Putin said the operation was unfolding “successfully, in strict accordance with pre-approved plans”.

He also criticised sanctions against Moscow, accusing the West of trying to “squeeze us, to put pressure on us, to turn us into a weak, dependent country”.

Another round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives was scheduled for yesterday.

After Tuesday’s negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a neutral military status for Ukraine was being “seriously discussed” by the two sides, while Mr Zelensky said Russia’s demands for ending the war were becoming “more realistic”.

Hopes for diplomatic end to the war rose after Mr Zelensky acknowledged on Tuesday, in the most explicit terms yet, that Ukraine was unlikely to realise its goal of joining Nato. Mr Putin has long depicted Ukraine’s Nato aspirations as a threat to Russia.

Mr Lavrov welcomed Mr Zelensky’s comment and said “the businesslike spirit” starting to surface in the talks “gives hope that we can agree on this issue”.

“A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees,” Mr Lavrov said. “There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed.”

Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the sides were discussing a possible compromise for a Ukraine with a smaller, non-aligned military.

Prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough were highly uncertain, however, given the gulf between Ukraine’s demand that the invading forces withdraw completely and Russia’s suspected aim of replacing Kyiv’s Westward-looking government with a more pro-Moscow regime.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied Russian claims that Ukraine was open to adopting a model of neutrality comparable to Sweden or Austria.

Mr Podolyak said his country needed powerful allies and “clearly defined security guarantees” to keep it safe.

Another source of dispute is the status of Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, and the separatist-held Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia recognises as independent. Ukraine considers both part of its territory.

Over three million people are thought to have fled Ukraine since the start of the war.