Several people have been wounded in a stabbing in The Hague, Dutch police have said.

Police are searching for a man aged between 45 and 50, wearing a grey jogging tracksuit, who they believe may be behind the attack.

It happened at the Hudson's Bay store in the city's main shopping street Grote Marktstraat, according to local reports.

The street was busy with people shopping for Black Friday.

It is not yet clear what motive was behind the attack.